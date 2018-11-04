Hubii Network (HBT) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00258067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.72 or 0.09684314 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,589,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

