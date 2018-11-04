HSBC Analysts Give Bilfinger (GBF) a €56.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBF. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.75 ($49.71).

GBF opened at €37.42 ($43.51) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

