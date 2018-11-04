HSBC Analysts Give Air France KLM (AF) a €11.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €8.35 ($9.71) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.39 ($10.92) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €9.40 ($10.93) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.