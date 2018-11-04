Hoya (HOCPY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of Hoya stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Hoya has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Hoya had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hoya will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

