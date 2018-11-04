Hoya (HOCPY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.
Shares of Hoya stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Hoya has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Hoya Company Profile
HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
