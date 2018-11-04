Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

HPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

