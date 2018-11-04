Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6,772.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $456,693.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,964 shares in the company, valued at $191,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $43.20 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

