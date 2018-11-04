Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Receives $12.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HZN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 125,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,951. Horizon Global has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $233.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Global will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 64.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

