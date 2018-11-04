Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Receives $12.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.
Shares of NYSE:HZN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 125,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,951. Horizon Global has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 64.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.
