Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $13.99 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $71.08 million and approximately $725,867.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.99 or 0.00219687 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.01853241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00448265 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00031728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010185 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,080,688 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

