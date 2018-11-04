Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

HTBI stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $966,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. FSI Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

