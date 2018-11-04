Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.28.

NYSE HD opened at $179.93 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $162.28 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

