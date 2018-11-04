Hill-Rom (HRC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.08-5.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.876-2.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.08-5.16 EPS.

NYSE:HRC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.19%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.44.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

