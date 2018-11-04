Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346.89 ($17.60).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,872 ($24.46) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

