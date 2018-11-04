Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 959.7% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,499. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Consumer Edge lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

NYSE HSY opened at $105.84 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

