Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.