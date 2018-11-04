Hercules Capital (HTGC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 961,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,765. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Hercules Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 89,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

