Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY18 guidance at $4.06-4.14 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.51 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

