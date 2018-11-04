Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY18 guidance at $4.06-4.14 EPS.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.51 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
