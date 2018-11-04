Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on Hemisphere Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

