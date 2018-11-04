Help The Homeless Coin (HTH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Help The Homeless Coin (CURRENCY:HTH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Help The Homeless Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Help The Homeless Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Help The Homeless Coin has a total market cap of $110,114.00 and $635.00 worth of Help The Homeless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00260516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.97 or 0.09860848 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Help The Homeless Coin’s total supply is 432,275,625 coins. Help The Homeless Coin’s official Twitter account is @hthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Help The Homeless Coin’s official website is hthcoin.world

Help The Homeless Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Help The Homeless Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Help The Homeless Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Help The Homeless Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

