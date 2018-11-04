Head to Head Survey: Regional Management (RM) versus IEG (IEGH)

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) and IEG (OTC:IEGH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IEG shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Regional Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IEG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regional Management does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Regional Management and IEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management 11.64% 12.87% 3.81% IEG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regional Management and IEG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management $272.46 million 1.28 $29.96 million $2.26 13.07 IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regional Management has higher revenue and earnings than IEG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regional Management and IEG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management 0 3 1 0 2.25 IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regional Management currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. IEG has a consensus price target of $0.80, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IEG is more favorable than Regional Management.

Summary

Regional Management beats IEG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate and fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments repayable at any time without penalty. The company's loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, retailers, and digital partners, as well as its consumer Website. As of February 13, 2018, it operated through a network of 342 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

IEG Company Profile

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

