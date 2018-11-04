Head-To-Head Survey: NanoVibronix (NAOV) & Avanos Medical (AVNS)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Avanos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $230,000.00 68.87 -$4.96 million N/A N/A Avanos Medical $611.60 million 4.51 $79.30 million $2.35 24.82

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NanoVibronix and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Risk and Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,423.39% -431.56% -152.13% Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44%

Summary

Avanos Medical beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

