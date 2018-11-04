Head to Head Survey: Koss (KOSS) and LRAD (LRAD)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Koss and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LRAD has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LRAD is more favorable than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -14.36% -2.17% -1.62% LRAD -3.78% 2.51% 2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Koss has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koss and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $23.51 million 0.80 -$3.38 million N/A N/A LRAD $20.31 million 4.80 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Koss.

Summary

LRAD beats Koss on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

