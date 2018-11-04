Head to Head Survey: Fujitsu General (FGELF) versus Profire Energy (PFIE)

Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu General and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu General $2.37 billion 0.74 $121.30 million $1.11 14.53 Profire Energy $38.29 million 2.83 $4.44 million $0.09 25.00

Fujitsu General has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. Fujitsu General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu General and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu General N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy 13.77% 13.89% 12.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fujitsu General and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu General 0 0 0 0 N/A Profire Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profire Energy has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 114.81%. Given Profire Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Fujitsu General.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu General has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Fujitsu General on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

