Head-To-Head Survey: Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Columbus McKinnon pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) does not pay a dividend. Columbus McKinnon pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Columbus McKinnon and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Risk & Volatility

Columbus McKinnon has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $839.42 million 1.05 $22.06 million $2.01 18.70 Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $80.61 million 2.10 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Profitability

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon 2.49% 13.88% 5.03% Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 10.16% 7.35% 6.72%

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys. The company also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices. In addition, it offers power and motion control systems, which comprise AC and DC drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems, as well as AC and DC digital motion control systems for underground coal mining equipment; industrial components, including mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; and overhead steel jib and gantry cranes, and overhead aluminum light rail workstations under the CES, Abell-Howe, and Washington Equipment brands. Further, the company provides DC high-performance elevator drives, AC drives, and regenerative controls; and tire shredders. The company sells its products through its sales force and independent distributors. Columbus McKinnon Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, New York.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

