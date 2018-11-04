Head-To-Head Review: Webco Industries (WEBC) vs. Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) and Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Webco Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegheny Technologies has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Webco Industries and Allegheny Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegheny Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Allegheny Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Allegheny Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegheny Technologies is more favorable than Webco Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webco Industries and Allegheny Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webco Industries $500.40 million 0.20 $23.32 million N/A N/A Allegheny Technologies $3.53 billion 0.98 -$91.89 million $0.48 57.31

Webco Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allegheny Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Webco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Allegheny Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Webco Industries and Allegheny Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webco Industries 4.66% N/A N/A Allegheny Technologies 4.67% 10.15% 3.78%

Summary

Allegheny Technologies beats Webco Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products. This segment serves various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing, automotive, aerospace and defense, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment, and computers. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

