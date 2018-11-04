Head-To-Head Review: Tilray (TLRY) and GLG Life Tech (GLGLF)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray N/A N/A N/A GLG Life Tech -101.81% N/A -35.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 2 2 0 2.50 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $20.53 million 451.36 -$7.80 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $14.95 million 1.64 -$12.98 million N/A N/A

Tilray has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray beats GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

