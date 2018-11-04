Head-To-Head Review: 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) versus Employers (EIG)

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

1347 Property Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Employers has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Employers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million 0.90 $290,000.00 $0.13 44.23 Employers $799.30 million 1.88 $101.20 million $2.89 15.85

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1347 Property Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance 2.51% 3.68% 1.37% Employers 17.89% 13.43% 3.32%

Summary

Employers beats 1347 Property Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

