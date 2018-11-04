Head to Head Contrast: MICT (MICT) vs. Universal Display (OLED)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MICT and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Display 0 1 10 0 2.91

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $161.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -11.38% -46.74% -12.33% Universal Display 24.70% 12.90% 10.45%

Risk & Volatility

MICT has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MICT and Universal Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $18.37 million 0.43 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Universal Display $335.63 million 14.46 $103.88 million $2.43 42.41

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than MICT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of MICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. MICT does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Universal Display beats MICT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

