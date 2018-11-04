Head-To-Head Contrast: Green Bancorp (GNBC) vs. U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 20.51% 12.15% 1.34% U.S. Bancorp 27.53% 15.14% 1.46%

This table compares Green Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 3.62 $34.13 million $1.21 15.28 U.S. Bancorp $24.00 billion 3.53 $6.22 billion $3.42 15.23

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Green Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 U.S. Bancorp 2 8 10 0 2.40

Green Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.22%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $59.32, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Green Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Green Bancorp is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Green Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. It offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, it offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,067 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, and through online services and over mobile devices, as well as operates a network of 4,771 ATMs. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

