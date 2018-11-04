Head to Head Comparison: Mattel (MAT) and Firstime Design (FTDL)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mattel has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firstime Design has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mattel and Firstime Design’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel $4.88 billion 1.02 -$1.05 billion ($1.08) -13.40 Firstime Design $10.92 million 0.68 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

Firstime Design has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mattel.

Profitability

This table compares Mattel and Firstime Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel -17.99% -65.25% -10.55% Firstime Design -0.72% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mattel and Firstime Design, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel 1 8 2 0 2.09 Firstime Design 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mattel presently has a consensus target price of $15.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Mattel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mattel is more favorable than Firstime Design.

Summary

Mattel beats Firstime Design on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles. The company also provides Fisher-Price branded products, such as Fisher-Price, Little People, BabyGear, Laugh & Learn, Imaginext, Thomas & Friends, Shimmer and Shine, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and Power Wheels. In addition, it offers American Girl branded products comprising Truly Me, Girl of the Year, BeForever, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers; and construction, and arts and crafts branded products, such as MEGA BLOKS and RoseArt, as well as publishes the American Girl magazine. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes decorative timepieces and other home décor products. It sells its products through retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as The Middleton Doll Company. FirsTime Design Limited was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

