HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $134.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $141.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.