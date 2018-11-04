HB Fuller Co (FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HB Fuller.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.75 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HB Fuller in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. 330,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 24.80%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $258,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HB Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.