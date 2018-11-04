Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Jungheinrich stock opened at €31.06 ($36.12) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 52 week high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.