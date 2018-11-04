Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLG. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.27 ($30.55).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €24.41 ($28.38) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 52 week high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

