Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 457 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 390.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,773,000 after acquiring an additional 173,889 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 140,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,630.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 127,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 346,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 110,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,565,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.12 and a 1 year high of $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.