Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,166 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 290.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6,978.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $486,520.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $8,504,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,087 shares of company stock worth $23,497,713. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

