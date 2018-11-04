Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) PT Raised to $24.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,826.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,353,000 after purchasing an additional 218,659 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 896,771 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 230,661 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

