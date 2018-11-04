Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of HBB traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 32,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,460. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $349.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 3,850 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,986.80, for a total transaction of $184,749,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 58.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

