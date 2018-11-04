Habit Restaurants (HABT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 695,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,474. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,643 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 415,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

