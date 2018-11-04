H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,338,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,826,000 after purchasing an additional 359,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 2,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 366,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $27.13 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 461.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

