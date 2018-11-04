GVC (GVC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Goldman Sachs Group

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GVC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, August 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 950.50 ($12.42) on Wednesday. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

In other news, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total transaction of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10). Also, insider Jane Anscombe bought 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

