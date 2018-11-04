Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.