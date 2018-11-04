Gregory Hunt Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nufarm Limited (NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt purchased 20,000 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.37 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,400.00 ($76,170.21).
Shares of ASX NUF opened at A$5.77 ($4.09) on Friday. Nufarm Limited has a 12-month low of A$7.74 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of A$10.15 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Nufarm
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.