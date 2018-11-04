Gregory Hunt Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nufarm Limited (NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt purchased 20,000 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.37 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,400.00 ($76,170.21).

Shares of ASX NUF opened at A$5.77 ($4.09) on Friday. Nufarm Limited has a 12-month low of A$7.74 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of A$10.15 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Nufarm alerts:

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.