Greenleaf Trust Has $2.68 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

