Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 1,409 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $139.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.