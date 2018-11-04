Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Stake Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,487 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.77% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,417,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $263,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.