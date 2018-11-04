Greene King (GNK) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Greene King to a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 588.64 ($7.69).

Shares of GNK opened at GBX 497.70 ($6.50) on Thursday. Greene King has a 12-month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

