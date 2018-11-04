Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Brink’s (BCO)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for 50.2% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $126,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Brink’s by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brink’s by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.96 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

