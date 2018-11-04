Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Receives $83.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $885,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jess Unruh sold 8,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $711,728.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,922 shares of company stock worth $31,744,662 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 443,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.