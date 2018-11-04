Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.63. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.