Great Panther Silver (GPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Panther Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.63 on Friday. Great Panther Silver has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Silver by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,509,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,840 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Great Panther Silver by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,759,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

